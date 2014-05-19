FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google acquires mobile service company Divide
#Technology News
May 19, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Google acquires mobile service company Divide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Google logo is reflected on the screen of a Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Prague January 31, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Google Inc said it has acquired Divide, a company whose software allows corporations to manage the personal smartphones that consumers increasingly use on the job.

In a post on Divide’s website on Monday, the company said it was joining Google’s Android team. The post did not provide financial terms of the deal and a Google spokesman declined to comment on the terms.

The deal could help Google, the world’s No. 1 Internet search company, make further inroads into corporate settings. Google’s Android mobile operating system is used in more than three out of every four smartphones sold worldwide.

Divide’s mobile app separates a consumer’s personal data and the corporate data contained on a phone, making it easier for businesses to manage disparate personal devices that consumers increasingly use on the job. Divide will continue to offer its service to existing customers, the post said.

The four-year-old, New York-based company had raised $25 million, with its most recent funding round led by Google’s venture capital arm, Google Ventures.

Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
