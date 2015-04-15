FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust chief to make statement on Google
#Technology News
April 15, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 2 years ago

EU antitrust chief to make statement on Google

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will make a statement around noon (6.00 a.m. ET) on Wednesday after the weekly meeting of the EU’s executive, the European Commission said.

She is expected to accuse Google Inc of abusing its dominant position in Internet searches following five years of investigation of complaints by competitors.

The Re/code blog quoted what it said was an internal memo from the U.S. tech giant saying the Commission would issue a list of accusations, known as a Statement of Objections, which would focus on its ranking of searches for shopping sites. It would also launch an inquiry into the Android mobile platform.

Google and the Commission have declined comment.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
