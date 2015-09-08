FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU still open whether will charge Google over Android
#Business News
September 8, 2015 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

EU still open whether will charge Google over Android

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People visit an Android stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Commission has still to determine whether it will charge Google (GOOGL.O) with market abuse over its Android mobile operating system, Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday.

The Commission, which is in charge of antitrust issues in the European Union, accused Google in April of cheating competitors by distorting Internet search results in favor of its Google shopping service and at the same time opened the Android probe.

“On the formal investigation when it comes to Android, we still haven’t finalised that. So it is still open whether it will go one way or the other,” Vestager told a news conference.

“We looked into the case before we formally opened it and of course the reason why we put quite a lot of resources into it is because we have concerns if things are as they should be, if totally by the book.”

Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac, writing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
