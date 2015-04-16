FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo and Facebook shares outperform Google in Frankfurt
April 16, 2015 / 5:54 AM / 2 years ago

Yahoo and Facebook shares outperform Google in Frankfurt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during his keynote address at Facebook F8 in San Francisco, California March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

LONDON (Reuters) - The Frankfurt-listed shares of Internet companies Yahoo YHOO.O and Facebook (FB.O) outperformed those of rival Google (GOOG.O), after media reports that Google would face anti-trust action from the European Union.

Yahoo’s Frankfurt-listed shares YHOO.F were up 1.1 percent, while Facebook’s Frankfurt-listed stock (FB2A.F) rose 1.3 percent. By contrast, Google’s shares in the German market GOOGa.F edged 0.1 percent lower.

The European Union will accuse Google Inc on Wednesday of abusing its dominant position in Internet searches, opening the U.S. tech company up to a risk of massive fines and enforced changes in its business model, reported the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal.

However, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that a formal antitrust charge sheet will not be ready for Wednesday and could take several more months to draw up. The EU can impose fines of up to 10 percent of global turnover, or more than $6 billion in penalties in Google’s case.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
