EU does not want to interfere with Google screen design: Vestager
April 15, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

EU does not want to interfere with Google screen design: Vestager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union wants to help consumers with its case against Google and does not want to interfere with the Internet search giant’s screen design or algorithm, the EU’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, said on Wednesday.

Vestager told a news conference that Google had engaged in distorting online shopping search results in a broad number of EU member states since 2008 “and continues to do so”.

“Just to be absolutely clear. We do not wish to interfere with screen design, with design choices (...) or how the algorithm works. Rather, what we would like to see, is that consumers are certain to see the best comparison shopping results,” she said after the EU accused Google of cheating competitors by distorting Internet search results in favor of its Google Shopping service.

U.S. companies played a major role in business associations that had complained about Google’s dominance, she said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft and Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Robin Emmott

