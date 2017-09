Cindy Lee Garcia, an actress in the "Innocence of Muslims", an anti-Islam movie that has spawned violent protests across the Muslim world, attends a news conference outside her attorney's office after a court hearing in Los Angeles, California in this file photo from September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected Google’s request to put on hold an order requiring the company to remove an anti-Islamic video from YouTube while litigation around the issue continued.

The order came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.