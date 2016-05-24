FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google says complies with French law, cooperating with authorities
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 24, 2016 / 1:02 PM / a year ago

Google says complies with French law, cooperating with authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Google (GOOGL.O) fully complies with French law and is cooperating with French authorities, a spokesman said on Tuesday in response to an ongoing raid at the group’s Paris headquarters.

“We are cooperating with the authorities to answer their questions,” said Al Verney, a spokesman for Google in Europe, in an email. “We comply fully with French law.”

French investigators raided Google’s Paris headquarters as part of a probe into tax evasion and money laundering, the financial prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.