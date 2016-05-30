FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Data analysis from Paris raid on Google will take months, possibly years: prosecutor
May 29, 2016 / 11:49 AM / a year ago

Data analysis from Paris raid on Google will take months, possibly years: prosecutor

Chine Labbé

1 Min Read

A woman holds her smart phone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Analysis of data seized by investigators in last week’s raid of Google’s (GOOGL.O) Paris headquarters could possibly take years, French financial prosecutor Eliane Houlette said on Sunday.

Dozens of French police raided Google’s offices on Tuesday, escalating an investigation over suspected tax evasion.

“We have collected a lot of computer data,” Houlette said in an interview with Europe 1 radio, TV channel iTele and newspaper Le Monde, adding that 96 people took part in the raid.

“We need to analyze (the data) ... (it will take) months, I hope that it won’t be several years, but we are very limited in resources”.

Google, which said it is complying fully with French law, is under pressure across Europe from public opinion and governments angry at the way multinationals exploit their global presence to minimize tax liabilities.

Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by David Goodman

