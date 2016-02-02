FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France rules out negotiating with Google over back taxes
February 2, 2016

France rules out negotiating with Google over back taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The new Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin on Tuesday ruled out striking a deal with Google over back taxes as the British government recently did with the U.S. internet giant.

“French tax authorities do not negotiate the amount of taxes owed, there is a discussion underway about which rules apply, that’s perfectly legitimate,” Sapin told journalists on the sidelines of a finance sector conference.

Sapin told the conference that the sums at stake in France were “far greater” than those in Britain, where Google reached a 130 million pound ($187.11 million) settlement for the period since 2005.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan

