FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU President hopeful Schulz urges checks on Google's power
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 17, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

EU President hopeful Schulz urges checks on Google's power

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A journalist records the speech of Socialist candidate for European Commission president, Martin Schulz, with his mobile phone during a news conference in Brussels May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - Martin Schulz, the center-left’s candidate to lead the European Commission after EU parliamentary elections this month, has joined calls for Google’s market dominance to be subject to strict regulation.

Two days ago Germany’s Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said a ruling by a top European court on Tuesday that Internet firms can be made to remove irrelevant or excessive personal information from the web was a “wake up” call for digital safeguards.

Germany was considering if firms such as Google were abusing their market leader position he said. Google has declined to comment.

“Whoever knows everything about citizens, firms and politicians achieves a level of power which doesn’t belong in a pluralistic democracy,” Schulz, who is president of the European parliament, told Reuters in Berlin.

Besides concerns about what data it displays, the world’s top Internet search engine Google has also faced difficulties over anti-trust issues and how it shows competitors’ information.

Google reached a deal with EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia in February by agreeing to display rivals’ links more prominently, hoping to end a three-year-old case that could have led to a fine of up to $5 billion (3.6 billion euros).

Rivals say Google’s concessions do not go far enough and will only entrench its dominance of Internet searches. EU regulators plan to issue a final decision after the summer break.

Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Alexandra Hudson, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.