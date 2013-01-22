FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Instant View: Google puts up better than expected quarterly numbers
#Business News
January 22, 2013 / 9:24 PM / in 5 years

Instant View: Google puts up better than expected quarterly numbers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Google Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results from its core Internet business, bolstered by the introduction of new product listings during the important holiday shopping season.

Commentary:

COLIN GILLIS, ANALYST, BGC FINANCIAL

”Click prices are still declining, but it’s better than expected.

“The core business is a great business and the fourth-quarter is always a time for Google to shine. However, Motorola is still losing money and click rates still declined. They only declined 6 percent, but go back four or five quarters and click prices were improving. So mobile is still pressuring click prices.”

Reporting By Atossa Abrahamian, Jennifer Saba and Sinead Carew in New York and Alistair Barr in San Francisco

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
