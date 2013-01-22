Instant View: Google puts up better than expected quarterly numbers

(Reuters) - Google Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results from its core Internet business, bolstered by the introduction of new product listings during the important holiday shopping season.

Commentary:

COLIN GILLIS, ANALYST, BGC FINANCIAL

”Click prices are still declining, but it’s better than expected.

“The core business is a great business and the fourth-quarter is always a time for Google to shine. However, Motorola is still losing money and click rates still declined. They only declined 6 percent, but go back four or five quarters and click prices were improving. So mobile is still pressuring click prices.”