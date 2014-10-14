FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google set to lead $500 million investment in Magic Leap: tech website
October 14, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Google set to lead $500 million investment in Magic Leap: tech website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A computer user poses in front of a Google search page in this photo illustration taken in Brussels May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Reuters) - Google Inc and other investors are planning to invest about $500 million in hardware and software developer Magic Leap Inc to deliver “cinematic reality”, technology website Re/Code said, citing sources.

Google is leading the funding round for the company, the website cited sources as saying. (on.recode.net/1tXLKnb)

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz may be one of the other investors in the consortium, Re/Code said.

Google, Andreessen Horowitz and Magic Leap could not be reached for a comment outside of business hours.

Magic Leap said in February it had raised more than $50 million to develop its proprietary technology platform.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
