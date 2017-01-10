FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Italy looking at Google proposal to close tax dispute: source
#Technology News
January 10, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 7 months ago

Italy looking at Google proposal to close tax dispute: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 22, 2016.Regis Duvignau

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's tax authorities are looking at a proposal from Google to pay between 270 million and 280 million euros ($296 million) to wrap up a tax dispute, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Early last year Italian tax police presented a claim against Google for the non-payment of taxes between 2009 and 2013 to the tune of 227 million euros.

One of the sticking points to reaching a final settlement with the U.S. giant is a commitment from Google to pay taxes in Italy in the future, the source said.

"Google is continuing to work with the competent authorities," a Google spokeswoman said.

(This version of the story corrects second paragraph to read "early last year" instead of "earlier this year")

Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes

