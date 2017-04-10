FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Google offers at least $880 million to LG display for OLED investment: Electronic Times
April 10, 2017 / 12:22 AM / 4 months ago

Google offers at least $880 million to LG display for OLED investment: Electronic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Google logo adorns the entrance of Google Germany headquarters in Hamburg, Germany July 11, 2016. Picture taken July 11, 2016.Morris Mac Matzen

SEOUL (Reuters) - Google Inc has offered to invest at least 1 trillion won ($880.29 million) to help South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) boost output of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for smartphones, the Electronic Times reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

The paper said Google offered the investment to secure a stable supply of flexible OLED screens for its next Pixel smartphones. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) flagship Galaxy smartphones use the bendable displays, while Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is expected to start using them in at least some of its next iPhones.

LG Display declined to comment, while Google could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Se Young Lee

