French court refers 'right to be forgotten' dispute to top EU court

A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 22, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - EU judges will have to decide whether Google has to remove certain web search results globally to comply with a previous privacy ruling, after France's supreme administrative court referred the issue to the top EU court on Wednesday.

Google has gone head-to-head with the French data protection authority over the territorial scope of the so-called "right to be forgotten" whereby the search engine removes inadequate or irrelevant information from web results appearing under searches for people's names in response to a 2014 ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ).

"With today's decision, the Council of State believes that the scope of the right to be de-listed poses several serious difficulties of the interpretation of European Union law," the French court said in a press release.