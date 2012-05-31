FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google accuses Microsoft, Nokia of mobile collusion
May 31, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Google accuses Microsoft, Nokia of mobile collusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nokia chief executive Stephen Elop (L) welcomes Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer with a handshake at a Nokia event in London February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Google Inc on Thursday accused Microsoft Corp and Nokia of conspiring to use their patents against smartphone industry rivals, and said it has filed a formal complaint with the European Commission.

In its complaint, Google claimed Microsoft and Nokia, which cooperate on smartphone technology and production, transferred 1,200 patents for assertion to a group called MOSAID, which the company called a “patent troll” -- a term referring to a holder of patents that litigates them aggressively.

“Nokia and Microsoft are colluding to raise the costs of mobile devices for consumers, creating patent trolls that side-step promises both companies have made,” the Internet search leader said in a statement. “They should be held accountable, and we hope our complaint spurs others to look into these practices.”

Nokia and Microsoft were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Gary Hill

