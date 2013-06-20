FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy watchdog presses Google for privacy data, weighs sanctions
June 20, 2013 / 9:30 AM / 4 years ago

Italy watchdog presses Google for privacy data, weighs sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s privacy watchdog said on Thursday it had requested further information from Google Inc about the U.S. Internet firm’s treatment of user data and would consider imposing sanctions if there were breaches of privacy rules.

The statement, issued shortly after a similar statement from France’s main data protection office, underlines a push by European regulators for more transparency from Google over its handling of user information.

The Italian authority said the information provided by Google would be evaluated for possible violation of rules requiring customer assent to data use and storage and that it would consider possible sanctions or penalties if necessary.

Reporting By James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
