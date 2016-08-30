Google cloud unit close to winning PayPal business: CNBC
Alphabet Inc's Google is close to winning PayPal Holdings Inc as a client for its cloud business, potentially beating out Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp, CNBC reported on Tuesday.
Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google unit plans to open its ride-sharing program to Waze app users in San Francisco this fall, pitting itself against Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL], the Wall Street Journal reported.
Google in May launched a pilot program around its California headquarters which allowed several thousand area workers at specific firms to carpool together with users of its Wave navigation app, according to the WSJ report. (on.wsj.com/2bzJrcN0)
Alphabet executive David Drummond on Monday resigned from Uber's board due to increasing competition between the companies. Google in 2013 had invested $258 million in Uber, but now increasingly see each other as rivals, the WSJ reported.
Google did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Elon Musk's SpaceX has signed its first customer to use a previously flown rocket, with launch planned for later this year, the companies said on Tuesday.
BERLIN Germany's Defence Ministry on Tuesday informed lawmakers that its plan to lease armed Heron TP drones from Israel Aerospace Industries [ISRAI.UL] will be delayed by months given a fresh legal challenge filed by U.S. weapons maker General Atomics.