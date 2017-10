The Google Inc logo is projected on a screen during the unveiling of "Google Instant" at a news conference in San Francisco, California September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Google Inc said its financial printer RR Donnelley filed a draft of its third quarter earnings statement without authorization on Thursday morning.

Google said it was working to finalize the document and that it would hold its conference call at 1:30pm Pacific Time. (Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic)