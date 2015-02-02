FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google preparing to launch ride-hailing service: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 2, 2015 / 11:50 PM / 3 years ago

Google preparing to launch ride-hailing service: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Google self-driving vehicle is parked at the Computer History Museum after a presentation in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Google is preparing to offer its own ride-hailing service, putting it in direct competition with Uber, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person close to Uber’s board.

Google is one of the biggest investors in Uber.

David Drummond, Google's chief legal officer and a member of Uber's board, has informed Uber of Google's plans, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1zNI93Z)

The source also said Uber’s board was weighing whether to ask Drummond to resign, Bloomberg reported.

Uber executives have been made privy to screenshots of Google’s ride-sharing app, which is currently being used by Google’s employees, Bloomberg reported.

Google’s move may imperil Uber’s reliance on the search giant, as the cab service’s smartphone applications for drivers and riders are based on Google Maps.

Both Uber and Google were not available for comment.

Reporting By Anya George Tharakan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.