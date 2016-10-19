Facebook adds food ordering feature
Facebook Inc said users in the United States would be able to order food through the Facebook pages of restaurants starting on Wednesday as part of its efforts to connect users and businesses.
Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit Google has reached an agreement with CBS Corp (CBS.N) to carry the network on its web TV service, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The service is expected to launch in the first quarter and will include all of CBS' content, including live NFL games, the source added.
Google is looking to offer a "skinny" bundle priced between $30 and $40 a month, the source said.
The company is also near an accord to distribute channels owned by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O), another source said.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said Google is also in advanced talks with Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). (on.wsj.com/2eShhLp)
Google and Disney were not immediately available for comment, while CBS and Fox declined to comment.
SEOUL The next few weeks are traditionally a tense time at Samsung Electronics Co as executives wait to see if their work over the year is rewarded with promotion at the South Korean firm's annual performance review.
STOCKHOLM Struggling mobile networks giant Ericsson could try to hire a chief executive with no track record in the telecoms industry after looking beyond the obvious candidates, a source familiar with the matter said.