Facebook adds food ordering feature
Facebook Inc said users in the United States would be able to order food through the Facebook pages of restaurants starting on Wednesday as part of its efforts to connect users and businesses.
Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit Google has reached an agreement with CBS Corp (CBS.N) to carry the network on its web TV service and is in talks with 21st Century Fox (FOXA.O) and Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) to distribute its channels, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The service, which will be part of Google's YouTube Platform, is expected to launch in the first quarter and will include all of CBS' content, including live NFL games, one of the sources said. Google's "skinny" bundle will cost $30 to $40 a month, the source said.
It is unclear which Fox and Viacom networks would be part of the Google service, two of the sources said.
The sources requested anonymity because the discussions are confidential.
Google and Disney were not immediately available for comment. CBS, Viacom and Fox declined to comment.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said Google was also in advanced talks with Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). (on.wsj.com/2eShhLp)
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Richard Chang)
Facebook Inc said users in the United States would be able to order food through the Facebook pages of restaurants starting on Wednesday as part of its efforts to connect users and businesses.
SEOUL The next few weeks are traditionally a tense time at Samsung Electronics Co as executives wait to see if their work over the year is rewarded with promotion at the South Korean firm's annual performance review.
STOCKHOLM Struggling mobile networks giant Ericsson could try to hire a chief executive with no track record in the telecoms industry after looking beyond the obvious candidates, a source familiar with the matter said.