Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit Google has reached an agreement with CBS Corp (CBS.N) to carry the network on its web TV service and is in talks with 21st Century Fox (FOXA.O) and Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) to distribute its channels, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The service, which will be part of Google's YouTube Platform, is expected to launch in the first quarter and will include all of CBS' content, including live NFL games, one of the sources said. Google's "skinny" bundle will cost $30 to $40 a month, the source said.

It is unclear which Fox and Viacom networks would be part of the Google service, two of the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity because the discussions are confidential.

Google and Disney were not immediately available for comment. CBS, Viacom and Fox declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said Google was also in advanced talks with Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). (on.wsj.com/2eShhLp)

