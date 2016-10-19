A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit Google has reached an agreement with CBS Corp (CBS.N) to carry the network on its web TV service, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The service is expected to launch in the first quarter and will include all of CBS' content, including live NFL games, the source added.

Google is looking to offer a "skinny" bundle priced between $30 and $40 a month, the source said.

The company is also near an accord to distribute channels owned by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O), another source said.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said Google is also in advanced talks with Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). (on.wsj.com/2eShhLp)

Google and Disney were not immediately available for comment, while CBS and Fox declined to comment.

