#Business News
April 13, 2016 / 6:59 PM / 2 years ago

GoPro names Apple designer as VP of design

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A GoPro camera is seen on a skier's helmet as he rides down the slopes in the ski resort of Meribel, French Alps, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

(Reuters) - Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc (GPRO.O) named Apple Inc (AAPL.O) designer Daniel Coster as vice president of design, effective the end of April.

Coster was a core member of Apple’s industrial design team for more than 20 years and is credited with contributing to devices such as iPhone 4 and iPad wireless keyboard, the company said in a statement.

GoPro has faced increasing competition from enhanced video-shooting capabilities of Apple’s iPhone 6 range.

GoPro shares rose 16.3 percent to 13.58 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

