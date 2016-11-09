Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc said on Tuesday it would recall about 2,500 of its recently introduced Karma drones because they lost power during use.

GoPro's shares were down 4.7 percent at $10.35 in extended trading.

The company said it plans to resume shipment of Karma as soon as the issue is resolved.

The company said it would refund the purchase price rather than replace the drones, which were purchased by consumers since Oct. 23.

GoPro launched Karma, its first consumer drone, in mid-September after a delay.

GoPro had also faced some production issues in its third quarter, which led the company to launch fewer Karma drones than planned.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)