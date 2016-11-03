Mike Woodman, founder and CEO of GoPro, speaks during a YouTube keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A GoPro camera is seen on a skier's helmet as he rides down the slopes in the ski resort of Meribel, French Alps, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/File Photo

GoPro Inc (GPRO.O) reported a near 40 percent fall in third-quarter revenue and cut its full-year revenue forecast, hurt by dwindling demand for its body-mounted point-of-view cameras, sending its shares sliding 23 percent after the bell.

The company, whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies, said revenue fell to $240.6 million in the quarter from $400.3 million a year earlier, declining for the fourth straight quarter.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $318.62 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GoPro also lowered its revenue forecast for the year ending December to $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion from its prior forecast of $1.35 billion to $1.5 billion.

The company in mid-September launched a new camera model, the Hero5, as well as its first consumer drone, the Karma, with investors focused on their reception among consumers over the upcoming U.S. holiday shopping season.

GoPro said it shipped 1.02 million products in the third quarter, up 34.1 percent from the prior quarter, but below analysts average estimate of 1.11 million, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

The company's reported a net loss of $104.1 million, or 74 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $18.8 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

GoPro's shares closed down 7 percent in regular trading, with investors spooked by fellow consumer gadget maker Fitbit Inc' (FIT.N) dismal revenue forecast on Wednesday.

Up to Thursday's close, GoPro's shares had fallen 33.7 percent year-to-date.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)