GoPro guides for strong third quarter as action cameras click

A GoPro Hero 3+ camera is seen at the Nasdaq Market Site before before GoPro Inc's IPO in New York City, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Action camera maker GoPro Inc (GPRO.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast current-quarter revenue above market estimates, helped by strong sales in Asia.

GoPro, whose helmet- and body-mounted cameras are popular with surfers, skydivers and other adventure sports enthusiasts, has benefited from a focus on markets such as China, Japan and South Korea.

“China is now a top ten revenue-generating country for GoPro,” the company, which gets more than half of its revenue from markets outside the United States, said on Tuesday.

GoPro forecast revenue for the current quarter of $430 million-$445 million. That was ahead of analysts’ average estimate of $401.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“On a year-over-year basis we anticipate increased revenue across all channels and geos (geographies) with particular strength in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific),” Chief Financial Officer Jack Lazar said on a post-earnings call.

The company has also been beefing up its pipeline of cameras. In June, GoPro and Google Inc (GOOGL.O) introduced a virtual reality system using 16 cameras and Google software that would help create a 360-degree view.

GoPro reported net income of $35 million, or 24 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $19.8 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

GoPro said it shipped 1.65 million units, up 93 percent from a year earlier. That number was 13 percent higher than what analysts had expected, FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi said.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.

Revenue rose 71.7 percent to $419.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 26 cents per share and revenue of $395.2 million.

The company’s shares were up 1.2 percent at $62.78 in after-market trading.