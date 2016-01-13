GoPro shares tank after disappointing revenue estimate

A GoPro device featuring 16 cameras, to be used with Google's "Jump," to provide viewers with 360-degree video, is shown during the Google I/O developers conference in San Francisco, California May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - GoPro Inc (GPRO.O) estimated holiday quarter revenue below market expectations due to disappointing sales of its action cameras, and said it would cut 7 percent of its workforce, sending its shares into a free fall.

GoPro shares plunged 28 percent to $10.50 in extended trading, to less than half its 2014 IPO price of $24.

Traders said they had expected a revenue miss but not of this magnitude. This does not bode well for 2016, traders told Reuters.

The company said it expects revenue of about $435 million for the fourth quarter, well below analysts’ average estimate of $511.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which had about 1,500 employees at the end of 2015, said quarterly revenue was also hit by a price cut meant to boost demand for its Hero4 Session cameras.

Chief Executive Nicholas Woodman said in October that weaker-than-expected demand for the Hero4 Session camera was due to its initial high price and fewer marketing campaigns.

It also faces competition from China’s Xiaomi [XTC.UL], which offers cheaper alternatives. Citigroup said in December that a recovery in sales of the Hero4 Session looked increasingly unlikely. The brokerage also said the device could end up cannibalizing demand for GoPro’s more expensive cameras. Influential short-seller Citron Research had named GoPro as the short of 2015.

GoPro said on Wednesday that it expects to incur a restructuring charge of about $5 million to $10 million in the first quarter, most of which related to severance costs.

The company also said Zander Lurie has been named to GoPro’s board and has resigned as senior vice president of GoPro Entertainment.

Ambarella Inc (AMBA.O), which provides chips used in GoPro’s cameras, fell 8.5 percent in after-market trading.

GoPro will report results for the fourth quarter and full year on Feb. 3.