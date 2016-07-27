GoPro revenue plunges 47 percent, but beats estimates

A GoPro Hero 3+ camera is seen at the Nasdaq Market Site before before GoPro Inc's IPO in New York City, June 26, 2014.

(Reuters) - GoPro Inc's (GPRO.O) quarterly revenue plunged 47.4 percent, but beat analysts' estimates, which have been sharply lowered on shrinking demand for the company's body-mounted point-of-view cameras.

The company's shares were up 2.4 percent in volatile trading after the bell on Wednesday.

GoPro's revenue fell to $220.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $419.9 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $194.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That is about 20 percent lower than the estimate on May 5, when GoPro reported first-quarter results and delayed the launch of its Karma drone until the holiday season.

The company, whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies, said second-quarter units shipments rose 8 percent to 759,000 compared with the first quarter.

Its average selling price increased 11 percent sequentially and 14 percent on a year-over-year basis.

GoPro, however, maintained its full-year revenue guidance of $1.35 billion to $1.5 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.34 billion.

GoPro posted a loss of $91.77 million, or 66 cents per share, for the second quarter compared with a profit of $35.03 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, GoPro lost 52 cents per share in the latest quarter, less than analysts' estimates of 58 cents.