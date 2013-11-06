FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss fund Gottex enters China with VStone in Asia push
November 6, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss fund Gottex enters China with VStone in Asia push

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Swiss fund-of-hedge-funds manager Gottex GFMN.S will form a joint venture with China’s VStone Asset Management, to further its aim to invest in Asia and raise capital from the region.

Founded in 2008 by Dr Jiwu Chen, a former chief investment officer at Fullgoal Fund Management and China Life, VStone will help Gottex establish a foothold in Asia’s biggest economy and help its global clients get access to China investments.

“The objective is to build out Gottex capability in China and to be able to provide our investors access to China’s onshore markets across equity, fixed income and private equity,” Gottex co-founder Max Gottschalk told Reuters.

Gottex managed $5.8 billion at the end of September.

Since 2011, when Gottschalk moved to Asia, Gottex has acquired a fund of hedge funds and partnered with money managers in New Zealand and Japan to tap into a growing interest in hedge funds in the region.

Last month, Gottex said it was partnering with Headland Strategic, founded by two former executives of Blackstone Group (BX.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to back Asian hedge fund managers with as much as $75 million each.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

