Generali buys remaining 24 percent stake in GPH
January 16, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Generali buys remaining 24 percent stake in GPH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Friday it had completed the planned purchase of the remaining 24 percent stake in its central and eastern Europe joint-venture Generali PPF Holding (GPH) for 1.245 billion euros ($1.44 billion).

The acquisition of the minorities stake in GPH from PPF Group was in line with agreements signed two years ago, the insurer said in a statement.

“The complete ownership of (GPH) finally gives us the opportunity to take full advantage of our investment and to speed up our pace in further developing and improving our competitiveness in the region,” Generali CEO Mario greco said.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za

