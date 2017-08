People walk past a sign with the logo of Aeromexico at their office in Caracas, Venezuela June 23, 2016.

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.

"We expect, once we complete the authorization process, to have that transaction done in the second quarter of this year," Aeromexico Chief Financial Officer Ricardo Baker told a conference in Dublin.

