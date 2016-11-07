FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Snake scares passengers on Aeromexico plane to Mexico City
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
November 7, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

Snake scares passengers on Aeromexico plane to Mexico City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A large snake was found slithering inside the passenger cabin of an Aeromexico flight en route to Mexico City on Sunday and the plane was given priority to land there.

In a video posted online, the green snake can be seen inching along near an overhead luggage compartment before slipping and dangling from its tail, scaring passengers.

Aeromexico said air traffic controllers gave the plane, en route to the capital from the northern city of Torreon, priority to land after the snake was detected, but it was not considered an emergency landing.

The company said it was working to determine how the reptile entered the cabin.

Reporting by Natalie Schachar; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.