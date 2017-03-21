FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Ride-hailing firms Grab, Uber pursue growth in Myanmar
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 21, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 5 months ago

Ride-hailing firms Grab, Uber pursue growth in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Grab motor driver is seen in a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2017.Beawiharta

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore-headquartered Grab launched a trial of its ride-hailing services in Myanmar on Tuesday, aiming to expand to a seventh Southeast Asian country, while rival Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] said it was also looking to enter the market shortly.

Grab is working with a small group of taxi drivers in a trial in Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, and would increase in scale gradually, the company said in a statement.

Myanmar would add to Grab's other regional operations in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Its U.S. rival Uber operates worldwide.

Uber, in a separate statement the same day, said it was "very pleased with the progress we have made toward a partnership with the government in Yangon and look forward to introducing our ridesharing technology in the country very soon."

Expansion into Myanmar comes as authorities work to improve public transport, having for the first time introduced regular bus lines, timetables and salaries for drivers.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Christopher Cushing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.