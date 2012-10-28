Factbox: Major acquisitions in global grain trading

(Reuters) - A consolidation is underway in global grain trading as the major players position themselves for an expected surge in demand for food commodities, particularly in Asia.

The following are some of the key moves during the last couple of years:

OCTOBER 2012 - Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N) bids $2.8 billion for Australia’s GrainCorp (GNC.AX) in a deal that could give it a platform to supply Asia.

MAY 2012 - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. (8002.T) agreed to buy U.S. grain merchant Gavilon for $5.6 billion including about $2 billion in debt. The deal positioned Japan’s top grains trader to benefit from China’s booming demand for imported corn from the world’s biggest supplier.

MARCH 2012 - Glencore (GLEN.L) agreed to buy Canada’s largest grain handler Viterra in a $6.2 billion deal to provide the world’s top commodities trader with a powerful position in both the Canadian and Australian markets.

DECEMBER 2010 - Canada’s fertilizer and farm products retailer Agrium (AGU.TO) buys AWB Ltd. Australia’s largest bulk wheat exporter, for around A$1.2 billion. Part of the business is subsequently sold on to Cargill.