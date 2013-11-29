FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GrainCorp shares plunge after ADM takeover rejected
#Global Markets
November 29, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

GrainCorp shares plunge after ADM takeover rejected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paperwork for the GrainCorp Annual General Meeting is seen inside a bag in central Sydney December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in GrainCorp Ltd (GNC.AX) tumbled 26 percent on Friday after Australia rejected Archer Daniels Midland Co’s (ADM.N) A$2.8 billion ($2.55 billion) takeover bid for the country’s largest listed grains handler.

GrainCorp shares slumped to A$8.26 shortly after the open. The stock had traded at A$8.70 before ADM’s initial approach in October last year.

ADM’s most recent offer valued GrainCorp at A$12.20 a share, plus a further A$1 per share in dividends payable by GrainCorp but was rejected by Treasurer Joe Hockey on national interest grounds. ($1 = 1.0998 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Miral Fahmy

