Grainger February sales rise at its fastest rate in a year
March 12, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 6 years ago

Grainger February sales rise at its fastest rate in a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Industrial maintenance and safety products supplier WW Grainger Inc’s (GWW.N) February sales grew at the fastest rate in at least a year, helped by stronger demand in its heavy manufacturing and retail business in the United States.

Grainger, an industrial bellwether, said its February daily sales increased 18 percent from February 2011.

In the U.S. -- which is Grainger’s largest business segment -- daily sales of heavy manufacturing and retail businesses were up in the mid teens in February.

Grainger, which competes with MSC Industrial Direct (MSM.N) and Fastenal (FAST.O), said February sales were driven by higher volumes and pricing.

The company also said that excluding acquisitions, the organic sales rose 13 percent in the same period.

Shares of the Chicago-based company were trading at $212.71 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore

