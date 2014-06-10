Satellites help China crop estimates, stocks still lag: USDA

Rice crops are pictured in the farmland under a water channel on the outskirts of Dali, Yunnan province, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

LONDON (Reuters) - The use of satellite data has helped hone estimates of China’s crop production, but the global market still lacks reliable numbers on the country’s grain stocks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s chief economist said on Monday.

“While there’s been some progress in trying to estimate production and indicators on where there might be production problems, of course this has very little (bearing) for any of the other variables like consumption or inventory levels,” the economist, Joseph Glauber, said regarding satellite data.

“The Chinese have been very good about their participation in AMIS but we’ll still hopeful they will start providing better data on inventory levels,” he told Reuters in London ahead of the International Grains Council’s annual conference.

The Agricultural Market Information System, known as AMIS, was launched by the Group of 20 leading economies to promote transparency and curb the kind of volatility seen in grain markets in the past decade.

The accuracy of China’s data has become a major issue for traders and analysts as surging food demand has made it one of the world’s largest importers of grains. The USDA’s top analyst of world crop statistics last month called on China to improve transparency.

To help China in its grain forecasting, the USDA is working with some Chinese officials similar to the collaboration it has had with other countries, Glauber said.

France, the European Union’s largest grain producer and exporter, last month also said it would reinforce cooperation with China on statistics as part of support for AMIS.

U.S. CORN FEED SURVEY

The USDA, meanwhile, is facing calls to improve its own data-collection system for animal-feed use of corn in the United States, which has been transformed in recent years by the rise of ethanol byproducts like distillers dried grains (DDGs).

Glauber reiterated that the USDA was looking into whether to introduce a corn feed use survey, as called for by a study earlier this year.

But he said fast-changing patterns in feed use in response to varying prices of feed grains made this hard to measure.

“To do that effectively, you’d have to hit effectively not only commercial use but also on-farm use and you’d probably have to do that more often than every quarter so you’re talking about a big investment,” he said.

As previously announced, the USDA was preparing to revive some industrial reports that used to be handled by the Commerce Department, which would shed light on wheat milling, soybean processing and ethanol production, he said.

Regarding China’s rejection of U.S. corn shipments containing a non-approved genetically modified strain, Glauber said this should be a short-term problem given China’s massive import requirements.

Traders said on Monday that China had stopped issuing import permits for U.S. DDGs, following on from previous rejections of corn cargoes.

Glauber said he did not have any information about DDG imports or China’s ongoing regulatory process to approve Syngenta’s MIR 162 corn at the center of the trade dispute.

“Over the longer run we expect China to be the world’s largest corn importer,” he said. “I don’t think those longer term structural needs are going to be affected by what right now is a setback for U.S. exporters of DDGs and corn.”