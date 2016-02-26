Shedding light on Ukraine's spring crop area -Braun

A farmer works on a field near the village of Kostyantynivka outside Donetsk, in this file photo dated June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

(Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have gotten a head start on the spring planting campaign thanks to record warmth this month.

The Black Sea country fell far short of its intended sown winter grain area, leaving nearly 20 percent more fields than last year available for spring sowing. Several Ukraine winter and spring crops are key in the world export market.

Winter crops have traditionally occupied more area in Ukraine than spring crops, but the popularity of those spring crops has been increasing in recent years. Autumn area losses mean that spring row crop area could outnumber winter by nearly 1 million hectares for the 2016 harvest.

Oilseeds in particular are on the rise. Sunflowerseed and soybean production has tripled over the past ten years, though those crops will still have to compete with traditional spring grains this year, such as corn and barley. (tmsnrt.rs/1LIA4OY)

But one thing seems certain. Wheat area will be the biggest loser of the 2016 harvest.

SUNFLOWER TO WIN BATTLE OF OILSEEDS

Soybeans are a relative newcomer to Ukraine’s oilseeds arena and the trends would make anyone believe they will soon take over as the reigning oilseed. Though with all the support for sunflower, this fight should seemingly end in round one.

November predictions by analyst UkrAgroConsult suggest soybean area will rise relatively more on the year than sunflower area, but this is a bit hard to believe. For one, soybeans cost about 25 percent more per planted hectare, though the cost disparity only scratches the surface of the case in favor of sunflowerseed.

Sunflower crushing facilities are much more plentiful in Ukraine than those for soybeans. The crush rate of sunflowerseed to total production remained near 100 percent over the last decade despite the rapid uptick in production. Annual soybean crush has fallen over the years and currently amounts to only 20 percent of the production volume. (tmsnrt.rs/1KO3Ff1)

Given that Ukraine’s soybean exports are pretty much limited to the actual bean, the production incentive seems further reduced considering the location of the customer. There is no easy route from the Black Sea to China, the destination of nearly all exported soybeans, making it difficult to imagine Ukraine establishing itself in world soybean trade.

Sunflowerseed and its byproducts are highly exportable for Ukraine not only because it is the world’s leading producer of the oilseed, but FOB prices are the highest relative to the other major grains and oilseeds. Because of Ukraine's crushing capabilities its sunflower oil is particularly in demand, and it is quite expensive too. (tmsnrt.rs/1KO3tfZ)

The knockout punch to soybeans comes from their inferior ability to resist Ukraine’s volatile climate. Sunflower is more resistant to drought than soybeans, and the kill temperature for sunflower is 24 degrees F (minus 4 degrees C), while soybeans can only withstand temperatures as low as 29 degrees F (minus 2 degrees C).

CORN EDGES BARLEY IN GRAINS

If competitiveness of this year’s grain sowing was an auto race, the finishing order would be corn first, barley second, and wheat would get a “DNF” - did not finish.

It is not that spring wheat area will be a failure - it is actually expected to be a four-year high in 2016. But given that spring wheat accounts for only about 4 percent of total wheat area, it will not help wheat overcome the huge hit that winter area took from the dry autumn.

The reality is that wheat is just not attractive right now, especially amid a global supply glut. Margins are lower than those of most competitor crops, and all things considered, Ukrainian farmers simply have little to gain by planting spring wheat and too much opportunity elsewhere to lose.

Unlike wheat, more than half of barley’s expected 3.5 million hectares will be spring-sown, but this percentage will be significantly lopsided this year. Spring barley is expected to account for 72 percent of total barley area in Ukraine after winter area fell quite short of farmers’ intentions.

The barley cost of production per hectare is slightly lower than wheat, and it is strong for exports. Ukraine occupies 16 percent of world barley trade and exports up to half of its own crop. Plus, the recent increase in global barley supply is nowhere near as disproportionate as that of wheat, meaning demand may be slightly better.

Falling global prices and rising input costs sharply cut corn area for the 2015 harvest, but Ukraine has more than 1.5 million more hectares of farmland freed up going into this spring than last year. UkrAgroConsult expects sown area to rise 9 percent on the year, closer to 2014’s levels.

Corn is just about the most expensive crop per hectare to plant in Ukraine, but if it yields well it has the potential for considerably larger returns than its grain competitors, which may nudge corn ahead of barley as a bigger victor in 2016.

Even though the race may end in a photo finish between corn and barley, sunflowerseed appears to have the biggest potential for gains in Ukraine’s 2016 sowing campaign.