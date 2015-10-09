Ukraine may lose up to 30 percent of winter sowing area due to dry weather

KIEV (Reuters) - The acreage of Ukrainian land sown with winter grain for the 2016 harvest could fall by up to 30 percent due to excessively dry weather across most of the country, a senior weather forecaster said on Friday.

A lack of rain in August-October could prompt farmers to cancel winter sowing and sow the areas with maize and sunseed next spring, said Tetyana Adamenko, the head of the agriculture department at Ukraine’s state weather center.