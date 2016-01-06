Winter wheat still faces risk of cold-weather scenario: Braun

Wheat is seen in a field of a Yubileiny private agrarian farm near the village of Lakino, some 95 km (59 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

(Reuters) - Cold-weather hype and associated concerns for wheat emerge every winter, and even though that risk has recently been absent in the Northern Hemisphere, frigid conditions may return at any point over the next two months.

Wheat is among the most resilient crops in adverse weather, but it can be seriously damaged or even destroyed if subjected to extreme cold.

The definition of “too cold” may be somewhat vague without context, but there are indeed specific thresholds that determine whether wheat can survive the elements, and an understanding of the underlying concepts can go a long way in mitigating market risks.

The majority of wheat grown in the world is the winter variety, as it tends to yield higher than spring wheat. Winter wheat accounts for two-thirds of U.S. and Russian wheat, 85 percent of Chinese wheat, and over 95 percent of Ukrainian and French wheat.

Globally, winter crops are in good condition and thus far, this winter seems to be on track with the previous two, during which very minimal cold-weather damage was caused. But there is still a ways to go.

AUTUMN PREP

Wheat’s first step toward winter readiness is cold acclimation in the autumn. This allows for the wheat to develop “hardiness” – or a resistance to cold weather.

Seed variety ultimately determines the level of hardiness than can be reached. For example, winter wheat varieties planted in Kansas typically do not need to be as “winter resistant” as those planted in North Dakota.

Hardiness develops most efficiently when temperatures gradually get colder throughout the transition from autumn to winter.

But if temperatures remain warm throughout autumn into early winter, the degree of hardening is lessened and wheat becomes more susceptible to cold damage later on.

Because of the recent warmth across Europe and Eastern Europe, almost no winter cereal crops had undergone hardening as of early December, and with warm conditions having persisted for the duration of the month, hardiness may not be adequate in some locations. (tmsnrt.rs/1INgg1b)

However, the warm autumn did prevent early season frost and freeze injury to wheat in the Northern Hemisphere, as almost no damage was present as of mid-December.

Some of the best protection a plant can have against the winter is a strong root system, which develops in the autumn before hardening.

Currently, most winter wheat in the Northern Hemisphere is in good condition, with the exception of Ukraine, where one-third of the winter crops was reported in poor health late last month.

HOW COLD IS COLD?

Once winter sets in, the weather essentially controls the table, and the soil temperature is the critical factor.

During peak hardiness in the dead of winter, the range on minimum soil temperatures for winter wheat survival is 0 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 18 degrees to minus 15 degrees Celsius). If the soil falls below these temperatures, winter kill is probable, meaning the wheat may perish.

According to research from U.S. agronomists, it takes less than one day for winter wheat to die if the soil temperature reaches minus 15F (minus 26C). But if the soil cools to just 5F (minus 15C), wheat can survive approximately six days.

This is an important distinction because it highlights the fact that wheat can succumb even at temperatures above the critical threshold, as long as they are sustained over a long period of time.

Soil temperatures can fall to the critical threshold for wheat winter kill if air temperatures of minus 10F (minus 23C) are sustained for two hours or longer.

And although such frigid temperatures are at least 10 to 20F below average levels in even the coldest wheat-growing climates, it is not uncommon to observe them a few times throughout the winter.

This is the point at which snow becomes vital in providing an insulating layer for winter crops, but different climates require different amounts of snow.

In colder climates, such as North Dakota’s, a minimum of 3 inches (7.6 cm) of snow is generally sufficient for protection against cold temperatures, but 4 to 6 inches (10-15 cm) is desirable for maximum defense.

In slightly warmer climates, such as Kansas’s, just 1 inch (2.5 cm) of snow is usually enough to support soil temperatures at acceptable levels.

The U.S. example can be extrapolated to Eastern Europe, where cold winters are of concern every season.

Countries with colder continental climates like Poland, Ukraine, and most of Russia would identify closely with North Dakota. These regions should be safely protected with at least 10 cm of snow.

Countries with climates more similar to Kansas, such as Germany, Romania, and southern Russia, need closer to 3 cm of snow for adequate protection.

NO ISSUES YET

There does not appear to be any significant danger to worldwide wheat in the near term, but winter is far from over.

Low snow cover across major wheat regions has been of concern lately, but some improvements have been made.

The United States seems to have the risk covered for the upcoming cold snap expected after this weekend. Low temperatures may reach minus 10F in the Dakotas on Monday, though most of the region is covered by 3 or more inches of snow.

And although snow is absent over most of winter wheat-heavy Kansas and eastern Colorado, temperatures will stay above zero for at least the next two weeks.

Eastern Europe, including Ukraine and Russia, is currently under a cold spell with lows below 0F (minus 18C). Temperatures are expected to climb to above average levels by the weekend, which could mean that some of the expected precipitation could fall as rain.

Prior to Dec. 30, snow was completely absent from winter wheat areas in Eastern Europe. Since then, snow has steadily accumulated and seemingly just in time, as crops may have otherwise been damaged in the current cold.

However, the snow cover across Ukraine and parts of Russia is lower than the “magic number” of 10 cm for sufficient cold protection. Eastern countries of the European Union such as Poland are almost entirely exposed.

This should not be an issue for at least the next two weeks as temperatures look to remain above dangerous levels. However, long range models indicate the chances for a deep freeze toward the end of January.

But even if that event does not pan out, wheat is not in the clear as February has the tendency to deliver some of the coldest temperatures of the year.

(Karen Braun is a Reuters market analyst. Views expressed are her own.)