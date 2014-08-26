Exclusive: Algeria says will reject mixed-origin wheat cargoes - letter

PARIS (Reuters) - Algeria’s grain agency has told traders it would reject cargoes containing wheat from different origins after news France had imported wheat to boost the quality of contracts signed before the harvest, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Aug. 21 France, the European Union’s largest wheat exporter, had imported Lithuanian and British wheat to compensate for the poor quality of its rain-soaked harvest. Trade and industry sources have said the aim of the imports was to mix the grains with French ones.

In a letter dated Aug. 24, the Algerian agency OAIC reminded traders its tender and contract rules forbid such mixes and that the wheat must come directly from its country of origin, except when a country does not have access to the sea, such as the Czech Republic.

“Therefore, any mixture of wheat detected ... will force us to reject shipments on one hand but also to permanently eliminate suppliers concerned,” says the letter sent to more than a dozen trading houses, including some of the world’s largest grain exporters.

OAIC said it had already taken the necessary measures to deter any fraudulent intent.

Calls to OAIC were not immediately answered.

TO HAMPER FRENCH SALES

Algeria, with a population of 35 million, is one of the world’s biggest importers of grain with an average of five million tonnes in the past five years, including a peak of 7.4 million tonnes in 2011 and 6.9 million in 2012.

It is by far France’s top client with 5.7 million tonnes of wheat exported in 2013/2014, French customs data showed, a record in the past 19 seasons for which Reuters has records.

“French wheat sales to Algeria will become more and more difficult but at the same time Algeria will have to pay more on the world market to have the quality it requires,” a trader said.

France’s harvest this year was hit by cold weather and heavy rainfall in the weeks before harvest.

Quality readings so far suggest an unusual portion of the crop will fail to meet the flour-making standards of its traditional markets outside the EU, including Algeria.

The main concern has been weak Hagberg falling numbers, a measure of the milling quality of wheat and one that is hard to remedy even by blending low grade with superior wheat.

Algeria also has high standards for other milling criteria, such as specific weight and protein content. It currently shuns cheaper Black Sea wheat, mainly due to bug damage.

“Let’s see what Algeria will do now. Will they pay more for the milling quality they want or will they soften their criteria,” another trader asked.