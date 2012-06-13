FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gramercy Capital says to remain independent; names CEO
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
June 13, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

Gramercy Capital says to remain independent; names CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gramercy Capital Corp GKK.N said it plans to remain independent and expects to raise additional capital in the future, sending its shares down more than 11 percent.

Gramercy, which invests in commercial real estate finance and property, also appointed Gordon DuGan as its chief executive, replacing Roger Cozzi.

DuGan was previously CEO of WP Carey & Co (WPC.N) and will buy 1 million Gramercy shares from the company for $2.52 per share.

The company, which said it discussed potential strategic deals with interested parties, will deploy capital into net leased real estate.

Gramercy had in June last year created a special committee to look at strategic alternatives available to the company.

It had reached a settlement with lenders including Goldman Sachs Mortgage Co and Citigroup North America regarding its $549.7 million mezzanine loans last September.

Shares of Gramercy were trading at $2.40 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a low of $2.22 earlier in the session.

Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.