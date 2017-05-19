FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 3 months ago

German watchdog starts routine probe into allegations against Grammer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin will launch a routine investigation of market manipulation allegations against auto supplier Grammer (GMMG.DE), a spokeswoman for Bafin said in an e-mailed statement on Friday.

Grammer's biggest shareholder, Bosnia's Hastor family, had on Thursday accused the company of artificially depressing its own share price to allow a rival investor, China's Ningbo Jifeng (603997.SS), to build a stake.

"As is routine, we will look at that in terms of possible market manipulation," the Bafin spokeswoman said when asked about the Hastor allegations.

A Nuremberg court separately said on Friday it had lifted a temporary injunction on the exercise of a convertible bond, allowing Grammer to issue shares to Ningbo Jifeng.

Grammer management brought Ningbo Jifeng on board as a "white knight" against the Hastor family, which owns a stake of at least 20 percent in Grammer and has criticized Grammer's management.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

