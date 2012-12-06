Factbox: Leading 2013 Grammy nominees

(Reuters) - Following is a list of nominees in key categories for the 55th annual Grammy Awards, announced in Nashville on Wednesday. Winners will be announced on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles.
“El Camino” - The Black Keys
“Some Nights” - fun.
“Babel” - Mumford & Sons
“Channel Orange” - Frank Ocean
“Blunderbuss” - Jack White
“Lonely Boy” - Black Keys
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” - Kelly Clarkson
“We Are Young” - fun. featuring Janelle Monae
“Somebody That I Used To Know” - Gotye featuring Kimbra
“Thinkin Bout You” - Frank Ocean
“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” - Taylor Swift
Alabama Shakes
fun.
Hunter Hayes
The Lumineers
Frank Ocean
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter’s award)
“The A Team” - Ed Sheeran, songwriter
“Adorn” - Miguel Pimentel, songwriter
“Call Me Maybe” - Tavish Crowe, Carly Rae Jepsen & Josh Ramsay, songwriters
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” - Jörgen Elofsson, David Gamson, Greg Kurstin & Ali Tamposi, songwriters
“We Are Young” - Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, Andrew Dost & Nate Ruess, songwriters
“Stronger” - Kelly Clarkson
“Ceremonials” - Florence and the Machine
“Some Nights” - fun.
“Overexposed” - Maroon 5
“The Truth About Love” - Pink
“El Camino” - The Black Keys
“Mylo Xyloto” - Coldplay
“The 2nd Law” - Muse
“Wrecking Ball” - Bruce Springsteen
“Blunderbuss” - Jack White
“The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than The Driver Of The Screw And Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do” -Fiona Apple
“Biophilia” - Björk
“Making Mirrors” - Gotye
“Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming” - M83
“Bad As Me” - Tom Waits
“Black Radio” - Robert Glasper Experiment
“Back To Love” - Anthony Hamilton
“Write Me Back” - R. Kelly
“Beautiful Surprise” - Tamia
“Open Invitation” - Tyrese
“Take Care” - Drake
“Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1” - Lupe Fiasco
“Life Is Good” - Nas
“Undun” - The Roots
“God Forgives, I Don‘t” - Rick Ross
“Based On A T.R.U. Story” - 2 Chainz
“Uncaged” - Zac Brown Band
“Hunter Hayes” - Hunter Hayes
“Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran” - Jamey Johnson
“Four The Record” - Miranda Lambert
“The Time Jumpers” - The Time Jumpers
Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Philip Barbara