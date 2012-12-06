FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Leading 2013 Grammy nominees
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Art
December 6, 2012 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

Factbox: Leading 2013 Grammy nominees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following is a list of nominees in key categories for the 55th annual Grammy Awards, announced in Nashville on Wednesday. Winners will be announced on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“El Camino” - The Black Keys

“Some Nights” - fun.

“Babel” - Mumford & Sons

“Channel Orange” - Frank Ocean

“Blunderbuss” - Jack White

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Lonely Boy” - Black Keys

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” - Kelly Clarkson

“We Are Young” - fun. featuring Janelle Monae

“Somebody That I Used To Know” - Gotye featuring Kimbra

“Thinkin Bout You” - Frank Ocean

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” - Taylor Swift

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alabama Shakes

fun.

Hunter Hayes

The Lumineers

Frank Ocean

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter’s award)

“The A Team” - Ed Sheeran, songwriter

“Adorn” - Miguel Pimentel, songwriter

“Call Me Maybe” - Tavish Crowe, Carly Rae Jepsen & Josh Ramsay, songwriters

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” - Jörgen Elofsson, David Gamson, Greg Kurstin & Ali Tamposi, songwriters

“We Are Young” - Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, Andrew Dost & Nate Ruess, songwriters

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Stronger” - Kelly Clarkson

“Ceremonials” - Florence and the Machine

“Some Nights” - fun.

“Overexposed” - Maroon 5

“The Truth About Love” - Pink

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“El Camino” - The Black Keys

“Mylo Xyloto” - Coldplay

“The 2nd Law” - Muse

“Wrecking Ball” - Bruce Springsteen

“Blunderbuss” - Jack White

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than The Driver Of The Screw And Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do” -Fiona Apple

“Biophilia” - Björk

“Making Mirrors” - Gotye

“Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming” - M83

“Bad As Me” - Tom Waits

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Black Radio” - Robert Glasper Experiment

“Back To Love” - Anthony Hamilton

“Write Me Back” - R. Kelly

“Beautiful Surprise” - Tamia

“Open Invitation” - Tyrese

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Take Care” - Drake

“Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1” - Lupe Fiasco

“Life Is Good” - Nas

“Undun” - The Roots

“God Forgives, I Don‘t” - Rick Ross

“Based On A T.R.U. Story” - 2 Chainz

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Uncaged” - Zac Brown Band

“Hunter Hayes” - Hunter Hayes

“Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran” - Jamey Johnson

“Four The Record” - Miranda Lambert

“The Time Jumpers” - The Time Jumpers

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.