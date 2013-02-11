FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FUN. wins Best New Artist at 2013 Grammy Awards
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Music News
February 11, 2013 / 4:20 AM / 5 years ago

FUN. wins Best New Artist at 2013 Grammy Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nate Ruess, lead singer of Fun, performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - FUN. was named Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, one of the top prizes on music’s biggest night.

The indie-pop band beat out stiff competition from indie-folk band The Lumineers, blues-rock group Alabama Shakes, R&B singer Frank Ocean and country singer Hunter Hayes.

New York trio FUN., formed by Andrew Dost, Nate Ruess and Jack Antonoff, stormed onto the pop charts in 2012 with their single “We Are Young” and debut album “Some Nights.”

The band also won the Grammy for Song of the Year for “We are Young.”

The Grammy Awards were handed out during a televised ceremony in Los Angeles.

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.