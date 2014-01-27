FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Key 2014 Grammy Award winners
January 27, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Key 2014 Grammy Award winners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 56th annual Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Random Access Memories” - Daft Punk

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Get Lucky” - Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter’s award)

“Royals” - Joel Little and Ella Yelich O‘Connor (Lorde), songwriters

BEST NEW ARTIST

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Unorthodox Jukebox” - Bruno Mars

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“Celebration Day” - Led Zeppelin

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“Modern Vampires Of The City” - Vampire Weekend

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Girl on Fire” - Alicia Keys

BEST RAP ALBUM

“The Heist” - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Same Trailer Different Park” - Kacey Musgraves

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Eric Walsh

