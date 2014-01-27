Factbox: Key 2014 Grammy Award winners

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 56th annual Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
“Random Access Memories” - Daft Punk
“Get Lucky” - Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter’s award)
“Royals” - Joel Little and Ella Yelich O‘Connor (Lorde), songwriters
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
“Unorthodox Jukebox” - Bruno Mars
“Celebration Day” - Led Zeppelin
“Modern Vampires Of The City” - Vampire Weekend
“Girl on Fire” - Alicia Keys
“The Heist” - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
“Same Trailer Different Park” - Kacey Musgraves
