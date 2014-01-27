Daft Punk's 'Get Lucky' wins record of the year Grammy Award

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Daft Punk’s song “Get Lucky,” featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, won the record of the year Grammy Award on Sunday, one of the annual award show’s top honors.

“Honestly, I bet France is really proud of these guys right now,” said Williams, speaking for the French DJ duo who wear masked helmets and do not speak as part of their act.

The award, handed out by the Recording Academy in a televised ceremony from Los Angeles, honors the total production of a song, which includes the artist, producer, sound engineers, sound mixers and mastering engineers.