"We Are Young" wins Song of the Year at the 2013 Grammy Awards
#Music News
February 11, 2013 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

"We Are Young" wins Song of the Year at the 2013 Grammy Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nate Ruess (C) and Fun accept the Grammy award for song of the year for "We Are Young" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “We Are Young” by indie-pop trio FUN. won Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the top award for achievement in songwriting on music’s biggest night.

The song was co-written by FUN. members Jack Antonoff, Nate Ruess and Andrew Dost and producer Jeff Bhasker.

“I don’t know what I was thinking writing the chorus of this song. This is HD (television), everyone can see our faces, and we are not very young,” FUN. lead singer Ruess said while accepting the award.

The Grammy awards were handed out at a live televised ceremony in Los Angeles.

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
