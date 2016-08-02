FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 12:02 PM / a year ago

William Hill buys software maker Grand Parade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A cyclist passes a William Hill betting shop in London, Britain July 25, 2016.Neil Hall - RTSJJEU

(Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc (WMH.L) said on Tuesday it bought software maker Grand Parade Ltd for 13.6 million pounds ($18 million) in cash and stock.

William Hill said it would issue 495,048 new shares at 10 pence each to Grand Parade as a part of the consideration. William Hill did not disclose the cash portion of the deal.

The acquisition of Grand Parade, a provider of software for betting and gaming companies, comes just weeks after William Hill responded cooly to a proposed joint takeover offer from 888 Holdings (888.L) and Rank Group (RNK.L).

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

